Boston police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Boston police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in Downtown Crossing on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Winter and Washington streets just after 8 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from the scene showed a large area near Macy’s roped off with yellow crime scene tape, cruisers blocking off the public, detectives scouring the area for evidence, and a black backpack and sneakers on the ground.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

