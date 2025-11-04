Boston Police Department mourning death of active-duty detective

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is mourning the recent death of an active-duty detective.

Detective Bruce W. Higgins, Jr. passed away on Sunday, the department announced Tuesday.

Higgins was first appointed to the Boston Police Department in 1998 as a cadet, later graduating from the Boston Police Academy as an officer in 2004. He was later rated a detective in 2012 and assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force in 2013, where he was assigned until his passing.

“The list of commendations, both internally and externally, for Detective Higgins is extensive. He received commendations and accolades for his dedicated service as a police officer and as a detective from the community and by those he served with,” the department said in a statement on his passing. “Numerous commendations noted a significant number of firearms removed from the streets of Boston, clearly making a positive impact on public safety in Boston.”

The department added, Detective Higgins was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors, and all who knew him, both within the Department and by those we serve."

Higgins received several Commissioner Commendations during his career, in addition to the Massachusetts Police Association 2011 Medal of Valor and the prestigious Trooper George L. Hanna Medal of Valor, among other notable recognitions.

The department didn’t share any information on Higgins’ cause of death.

