Boston Police arrest man wanted in Feb. 1 stabbing in city’s South End

BOSTON — Police have arrested a Brockton man who was being sought in connection with a stabbing in Boston’s South End earlier this month.

Jerome Brown, 43, was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to the area of 1950 Washington S. for a report of an assault with a knife, police said. The victim had been stabbed 12 days prior, and saw the suspect in the area.

Officers were sent a wanted flier with the suspect’s identification from the stabbing that occurred at 10:36 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the area of 1917 Washington St.

Brown is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

