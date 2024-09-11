Boston officials to honor Hispanic Heritage at El Mundo Boston Hispanic Heritage Breakfast

BOSTON — Boston officials will honor Hispanic Heritage at the El Mundo Boston Hispanic Heritage Breakfast.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox will headline the Breakfast on Friday, September 20th at 7 a.m.

The annual tradition in Boston brings together a diverse range of thought leaders from the private and public sectors. The 2024 Hispanic Heritage Breakfast is dedicated to local Latino law enforcement officers and veterans.

The Hispanic Heritage Breakfast will recognize local Latino heroes who have served the community as police officers and defended our nation by serving in the U.S. military.

The 2024 Hispanic Heritage Breakfast Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented to Antonio “Tony” Molina, a Purple Heart recipient and former Marine who served in Vietnam.

“Enthusiasm for this year’s breakfast has exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Alberto Vasallo III, President and CEO of El Mundo Boston. “The Hispanic Heritage Breakfast honors all members our Latino community, from corporate leaders to folks in the community who are making a positive impact. The energy is off the charts but it’s the diversity in the room that really makes this such a highly anticipated event each year. Our diversity is what Boston is all about”.

The El Mundo Hispanic Heritage Breakfast takes place Friday, September 20, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group