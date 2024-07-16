Boston Medical Center ranked as ‘Best Hospital’ in geriatrics care by U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON — Boston Medical Center’s Geriatrics program has been named one of the 50 best in the country in this year’s rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The top ranking stems from the hospital’s work in Alzheimer’s care and treatment, in its role as one of two Alzheimer’s Disease Centers in Massachusetts, hospital officials said Tuesday. It also stems from the National Institute on Aging recognizing Boston Medical Center for “exceptional patient care.”

The academic medical center was also recognized additionally for six high-performing specialties: cancer; cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonary and lung surgery; and urology.

Additionally, Boston Medical Center was designated “high performing” in conditions and procedures for heart failure and kidney failure.

“This year’s U.S. News & World Report rankings reflect Boston Medical Center’s overall commitment to providing innovative, world-class care for our patients at every stage of life,” Boston Medical Center President Anthony Hollenberg said in a statement Tuesday.

“At BMC, we deliver extraordinary and empathetic solutions, including cutting-edge research, deepened access to high-quality care, and connecting more diverse people to novel clinical trials and therapies,” Hollenberg said. “Our expert clinicians work closely with patients to design comprehensive, personalized treatment plans that improve quality of life and help them to thrive.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals specialty rankings identify hospitals that excel in treating complex, high-risk cases and rare conditions. Hospitals that receive a “best” ranking have excellent clinical outcomes, expert patient care, and high opinions from peer physicians.

Boston Medical Center’s nationally-recognized geriatrics program “serves a patient population over 70 with a new model for geriatric care that emphasizes timely diagnosis, equitable and expert intervention, and patient education,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The program increases access to essential care and holistically integrates patient care and caregiver support,” the hospital said.

Boston Medical Center has been designated one of 24 Centers of Excellence in Geriatrics nationwide for innovations in aging research and geriatric medicine, the hospital said.

The hospital’s Geriatrics Home Care program, established in 1875 and the nation’s oldest continually operating in-home medical service, “brings world-class medical care right to patients’ homes,” the hospital said.

