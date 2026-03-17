Boston Mayor Wu wants to limit GLP-1 coverage for city employees

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to limit coverage of weight loss drugs for city employees.

Her administration sent a letter to the city council yesterday saying this change is due to rising health care costs.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy cost the city $32 million and could cost the city almost $47 million next year.

The Wu administration has asked unions to adjust their health plans so that doctors must obtain prior authorization from insurance providers before prescribing certain drugs.

City officials estimate the move would save between $8 million and $9 million annually.

The proposal now awaits approval from the City Council.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group