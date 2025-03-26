Boston man who filmed himself raping 10-year-old girl gets prison time, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A Boston man who filmed himself, along with another man, raping a 10-year-old girl while the girl’s 5-year-old sibling watched and created the video recording has received a federal prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney said.

Jalen Latimer, 26, of Roxbury, was sentenced in federal court in Worcester to 28 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Guzman handed down his sentence.

Latimer is already serving a state prison sentence after being convicted last year for child rape. On March 17, 2024, he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison. That sentence will run concurrent with the federal sentence, Foley said.

This week, Latimer was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a later date.

In December 2024, Latimer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was previously charged by criminal complaint with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on Feb. 16, 2024.

In July 2022, Latimer and another man, Michael Lamountain, 41, of Oxford, recorded themselves raping the 10-year-old girl, according to Foley and the criminal complaints.

The 10-year-old’s younger sibling, who was 5 at the time, “was used to create the recording of the sexual assault,” Foley said.

Over a year later, in July 2023, Latimer conspired with Lamountain again to arrange for the sexual assault of another child, prosecutors said.

Latimer was asked to pay $50 for the child, however Latimer offered $20 and marijuana, Foley said.

Latimer was arrested in January 2024. He was subsequently convicted by state authorities in Worcester Superior Court of three counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child and human trafficking of a minor.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Lamountain in April 2024.

Lamountain was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was previously charged by criminal complaint with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on Feb. 16, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

