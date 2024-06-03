Boston man arrested in connection with shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Roxbury last month, police said.

Keon Baker, 33, of Boston, was arrested Friday on warrants out of Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police arrested Baker in the area of 3 Monadnock St. at about 3:37 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, detectives who were granted a search warrant seized three firearms and ammunition from the Monadnock Street address, police said.

Baker’s arrest came one week after shots were fired on Dudley Street on May 23.

At about 10:42 p.m. on May 23, officers responded to the area of 725 Dudley St. for a report of a shot spotter activation.

When officers arrived, they found ballistic evidence, but no victims or suspects were at the scene.

