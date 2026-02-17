Boston man arrested for child rape and trafficking children for sex, police say

BOSTON — A Boston man is accused of child rape and trafficking children under the age of 18 for sex, police said Monday.

Talik Rashaun Garcia, 36, is charged with rape and abuse of a child aggravated by a 10-year age difference, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude under the age of 18, posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct, dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct and knowing purchase or possession of visual material of a child depicted in sexual conduct.

Garcia was arrested Friday after members of the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit and the Crimes Against Children Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police High-Risk Victims Squad, executed a search warrant at 45 Peterborough St., Apt. 34, in Boston.

Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court-Roxbury Division on Tuesday.

The Human Trafficking Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 617-343-6533.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS, “TIP” to CRIME (27463) and online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group