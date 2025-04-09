Boston man accused of detonating homemade explosive device near apartment complex

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Boston man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he detonated a homemade explosive device near an apartment complex in Chelsea over the weekend.

Douglas MacMillan, 40, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court on charges of possession of an incendiary device and malicious explosion, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Local and state law enforcement officials arrested MacMillan on Sunday following a “deliberate explosion” in the area of the Chelsea Place Apartments at 1016 Revere Beach Parkway, police said.

Investigators allege that MacMillan “purposefully ignited” and left the device to explode on a residential walkway, “causing a significant public disturbance.”

There were no reported injuries.

“This arrest is a direct result of outstanding collaboration between the Chelsea Police Department, the Chelsea Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said in a statement. “Their professionalism and rapid response ensured this individual was taken into custody swiftly. At a time when our region is preparing for major events like the Boston Marathon and Chelsea’s own 250th celebration, it’s critical that a clear message is sent — acts of this nature will be met with decisive enforcement.”

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshals Office assisted Chelsea with the emergency response.

An investigation is ongoing.

