Boston gearing up for annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Here’s everything to know

BOSTON — Boston is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

During a press conference at City Hall on Monday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials reminded holiday revelers that safety is a top priority.

First Night Boston is a tradition the city has been doing for the last 50 years. It’s free for everyone to attend, and events will be happening across the city.

The program starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and ends around midnight with fireworks over Boston Harbor.

There will be an array of performances, family-friendly activities, food, and the return of ice sculptures on City Hall Plaza.

Officials are asking those who plan on attending to refrain from flying drones, not drink in public spaces, and to dress warmly.

Boston Police Department Commissioner Michael Cox says they have a comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve.

“The Boston Police Department will have officers in and around the First Night celebrations, both in plain clothes and uniform capacity, to help keep people safe so everyone can enjoy this,” Cox said.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to celebrate the start of the new year in Boston, officials advise taking public transportation.

The MBTA is offering free rides after 8 p.m.

You can find a full schedule of the events here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group