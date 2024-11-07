Boston Fleet, PWHL reveal new uniforms ahead of sophomore season

The Boston Fleet have finally revealed their new look to go with their new name ahead of their 2nd season in the Professional Women’s Hockey League Thursday.

After playing the 2024 season using generic geographic names and uniforms, fans got their first look at the Boston Fleet’s new dark home and white away jersey. The announcement came two months after the league announced the new names: Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

The home uniforms feature a deep green base, complemented by light blue shoulder accents and stripes. The away uniforms feature the “B” anchor logo on a white base with green shoulder yokes and the same light blue accents. The numbers on the uniforms carry a wave motif, a nod to the franchise’s maritime heritage.

Boston Fleet Away uniform

“Our Boston Fleet jerseys are so much more than just a uniform,” Fleet coach Courtney Kessel said in a release. “These represent our commitment to excellence and the pride we take in playing for Boston. Every time we step onto the ice wearing these, we’re not just representing ourselves — we’re honoring our fans, our history, and our future.”

All the PWHL uniforms are made by Bauer and replica jerseys will be available to purchase on the league’s online shop. They will also be available in retail stores starting on November 14.

The Fleet open up training camp next Tuesday and will play two preseason games before opening the regular season on the road in Toronto on November 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

