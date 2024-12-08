Boston Fire knocks down fire at abandoned building in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Fire worked Sunday morning to extinguish a blaze at an abandoned building in Dorchester.

According to authorities crews responded to a blaze on the 2nd floor and attic of a building on the 600 block of Columbia Road a little before 7 a.m.

Companies quickly attacked the fire from all sides and the adjacent roof next door to prevent the fire from spreading.

The heavy fire has been knocked down and crews are now looking to chase hot spots.

According to Boston Fire, the fire collapsed part of the roof. There were no injuries to report, and no one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

