Boston entrepreneur gearing city tours directly to international, World Cup soccer fans

With the World Cup only a few weeks away, Boston entrepreneurs like Artie Malinauskas are gearing their product directly to international fans expected to flock to the city.

The 28-year old owner of Beaming Boston Tours has been giving tours to groups of eight around the city’s downtown since the pandemic.

While he mainly focuses on historical sites and landmarks of Boston, he specifically gears his tours to what his customers are looking to learn.

He can often be spotted lugging around his “All Terrain Tour TV” around sidewalks and up downtown stairs. The homemade monitor allows him to show interactive videos and pictures to bring the past to life.

Malinauskas is developing his website to cater to the needs of soccer fans from around the world.

He explained, “I’d love to be able to synthesize, ‘Ok I got people from Scotland today. I’ve got people from Haiti. Is there any angle I want to make sure they know?’”

He’s already addressed language barriers with new graphics on his monitor to show Boston’s history rather than telling it.

“Motion really transcends language,” Malinauskas said. “There’s so many things that when they’re unseen, you don’t understand it. But, you see it, and that one simple image, it suddenly clicks.”

The Lithuanian immigrant said his business was born out of a love for Boston.

During Boston 25’s brief tour with him, hundreds of protesters blocked Congress Street briefly.

Malinauskas said, “It’s incredible what stuff must’ve seeped into the ground here that even 250 years later... People are still doing the same thing.”

“Change is possible,” he added. “Whether that’s change within our own nation or change abroad, Boston has always been that bright beautiful beacon of what’s possible in a better society.”

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