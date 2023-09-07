Boston declares 2-day heat emergency, opens cooling centers as students return to school

BOSTON — Officials in Boston declared a two-day heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers for residents Thursday on a day that also marks the start of a new school year for students across the city.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the heat emergency will be in effect on both Thursday and Friday amid a string of hot and humid weather that continues to grip the region.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on both days, with the heat index possibly reaching the mid-90s or even 100 degrees.

Here’s the HEAT INDEX forecast. Remember this was designed to keep you safe and stress the difficulty staying cool in extremely humid weather 🔥 🥵 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/6VPE2UgeeC — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 7, 2023

“The impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Although extreme heat affects Bostonians of all ages, with the new school year starting, our Boston Public Schools staff will be following protocols to ensure our kids have an enjoyable, safe first week back at school. I’m grateful to our City employees who are working tirelessly to support residents, and ask residents to take precautions,” Wu added.

During last summer’s heat wave, Boston EMS says they experienced a 15-20% rise in daily 911 calls.

To combat the heat, cooling centers will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15 Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) community centers. A list of those centers can be found here. 64 different splash pads will also be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are always welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

Thursday marks the first day of school for Boston Public Schools (BPS). Schools are encouraging students and their families to prepare for hot weather by staying well-hydrated and dressing appropriately.

The City will supply water and fans to those schools that don’t have air conditioning. Additionally, BPS is following the MIAA guidelines for weather and will be checking in with coaches and BPS athletics regularly to ensure that students are safe and supported.

Wu also issued the following tips to stay safe in the extreme heat:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness:

If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please ask them if they need assistance and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. (men’s shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women’s shelter). These facilities are air-conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.

The Engagement Center at 112 Southampton Street, run by BPHC, will be open and providing air conditioning, showers, and beverages from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Playground Safety:

Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first-floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

For more, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group