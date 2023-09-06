List of school closings and early dismissals

BOSTON — Schools in Massachusetts have announced closings and early dismissals for students on Thursday due to extreme heat that’s in the forecast.

Updated list of school closings & early dismissals

For updates on the forecast, click here to visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

For an updated list of schools announcing early dismissals, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group