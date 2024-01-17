Boston College extends hazing related suspension for swimming and diving teams

BOSTON — Boston College’s athletic director says the school has extended the suspension of its swimming and diving teams through August 2024 in light of a September hazing incident, recurring issues with the program, and “a team culture that conflicts with University expectations of its student-athletes.”

Director of Athletics Blake James said that in a January 4 letter to the team, he stated that the extended program suspension followed sanctions that were issued to a number of team members in December. Those sanctions included university suspension for the spring semester and university probation.

He said the decision was based on an extensive investigation, involving interviews with student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

Boston College placed the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on indefinite suspension on Sept. 20, 2023, after an internal investigation found some members were hazed.

Woburn District Court documents painted a disturbing picture of excessive alcohol consumption and unequal power dynamics.

The documents allege on Saturday, September 2, the swim team through a party involving underage drinking. A day later team members conducted an annual “Frosh” event with a series of activities designed for freshmen, most of which included binge-drinking with alcohol. The event is an alleged right of passage to bring incoming freshmen onto the team.

The freshmen were allegedly given bags to wear around their necks in case they vomited during the party, which many did. Some even passed out, according to the documents.

Older students on the team instructed the freshmen on what to do, while others “took care of” the freshmen who were sick or overly intoxicated. At the end of the Labor Day weekend on September 4, a third team event involving underage drinking also allegedly occurred.

An internal investigation by Boston College alleges that all 53 upperclassmen on the teams were involved.

“Given the hazing violations and recurring issues with the program and its culture in recent years, the University has decided to extend the suspension of the Swimming and Diving program until August 2024, including team practices and activities, competition, and all instruction with coaches,” James stated in his Jan. 4 letter to the team. “In addition, the Athletics Department will require Swimming and Diving student-athletes to participate in a hazing education program determined by the University.”

James said he hopes the extended suspension and additional measures will enable the program to move forward in the 2024-25 academic year.

“My hope is that the program will learn from this experience and commit itself to ensuring appropriate behavior, meeting University expectations, and creating a positive team culture that will position the program for success in the future,” James said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

