Boston College swimming and diving program suspended due to hazing, per school officials

BOSTON — The Boston College men’s and women’s swimming and diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension for hazing, school officials announced on Wednesday.

Administrators say the hazing occurred within both programs and the university does not —and will not — tolerate hazing in any form.

Details of the bullying instances were not immediately available.

Boston College says all swimming and diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.

The school’s action comes three months after Katey Stone, the longtime women’s hockey coach at nearby Harvard, retired amid allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her nearly 30-year tenure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group