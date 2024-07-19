Boston Children’s Hospital anesthesiologist facing child porn charges, DOJ says

BOSTON — A pediatric doctor who just started a fellowship in Boston was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday night.

35-year-old Christopher Sheerer appeared in federal court Friday and is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sheerer was hired at the beginning of July as a fellow in pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital. He previously had been a fellow in pediatric anesthesiology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

According to charging documents, a federal investigation began in Baltimore when Sheerer was part of an online group that used an encrypted messaging app to solicit pictures of nude children.

To become part of the group, Sheerer allegedly uploaded imagery of a child known to him to the server.

On July 18, authorities searched his Boston residence and allegedly found several pictures and videos on his phone of children as young as 2 years old performing sex acts on adults.

Sheerer’s phone, a tablet, and computers were seized and are pending forensic analysis.

He was detained pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Children’s Hospital for comment.

The Department of Justice urges any members of the public who have questions, information, or concerns about this case to call 617-748-3274.

The charge of distribution of child porn and possession of child porn provides a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 each.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

