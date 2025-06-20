Boston Calling music festival won’t be held in 2026, organizers say

BOSTON — The popular Boston Calling music festival won’t take place in 2026, event organizers announced Friday.

The three-day festival, which has been held annually over Memorial Day weekend, is taking a “gap year,” organizers said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“To our fans, thank you for making this year’s Boston Calling such a wonderful experience. Your energy, passion, and support mean the world to us,” the post read. “As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026.”

Organizers didn’t say what prompted the hiatus, but they are planning for the festival to return on a new weekend, June 4-6, 2027.

Fall Out Boy, Luke Combs, and Dave Matthews Band headlined the 2025 festival.

