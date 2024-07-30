Boston bar made famous by Oscar-winning movie ranked among best in America

BOSTON — A popular Boston bar, made famous by an Academy Award-winning movie, was just ranked among the best watering holes in America in 2024.

USA Today recently published its “Best Bars of the Year 2024″ and 27 spots made the list, including a small Irish pub in South Boston.

“These bars are the places we love – a mix of old, new, and in-between,” the news outlet wrote. “They’re places with stories to tell, places that should be on your bucket list when you travel, and your favorites list where you live.”

Located on the corner of L and East Eighth streets in Southie, L Street Tavern earned high praise from USA Today’s network of national food writers.

L Street Tavern gained worldwide fame in 1997 after being featured in scenes from “Good Will Hunting,” starring Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Minnie Driver.

Co-owner Mark Medico told USA Today that tourists from around the world visit, often ordering the bar’s most popular drink: Guinness in a 20-ounce glass.

No other New England bars cracked the list.

