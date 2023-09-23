Boston 25 sits down with Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez

BOSTON — Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom sat down with Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina to talk about their foundation’s upcoming gala coming up in November at the Park Plaza.

They also talked baseball and how the Red Sox can climb back into contention next season. Martinez told Boston 25 the entire organization needs to do better, and when it comes to the players?

Pedro says a key component is wearing the uniform with pride.

The Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala is set for November 10th.

The Pedro Martinez Foundation has effected change through holistic approaches to education, social services and mentorship in Boston, Lawrence, the Bronx, New York and his native Dominican Republic.

