Bonded dogs still looking for new home a year after tragedy

CUMBERLAND, RI — Next week marks one year since a pair of dogs moved into a shelter after a horrible situation.

Darla and Spanky, two shepherd mixes, lost their mother in an apparent murder-suicide in Haverhill.

Loren Marino of Haverhill died in an apparent murder-suicide in March of 2024. The DA’s office believes her boyfriend of two months killed Marino before turning the gun on himself.

One year after losing their home in the worst way, they’re looking for their happily ‘furever’ after.

“They like to cuddle with each other, like, not only are they couch potatoes, but like, they’re always touching,” said Susan Joseph, executive director of the Hotel for Homeless Dogs.

Cuddling together, Darla and Spanky are relying on all they’ve got: each other.

One of Marino’s friends works for the Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

“Everyone knew and then coming to us that they’d be in a great place and that we would keep them together no matter what,” said Joseph.

Darla and Spanky are fully up to date on their vaccinations, spayed, neutered, and house-trained and their adoption fee is waived.

Their only price: unconditional love.

“Fenced yard not required, but they do need a space where they can go outside where we don’t have to worry about them getting loose, her interacting with other animals, things like that. No other animals in the home,” said Joseph.

The shelter says their hope is not just for the dogs but for their owner.

“My hope is that, is that Lauren has some sort of peace knowing they’re with us,” said Joseph. “My job isn’t to make everyone else happy, my job is to find them the perfect and last home because they deserve what life is short for these dogs and they’ve already spent a year with me,” she added.

For more information on Darla and Spanky, visit the link here.

