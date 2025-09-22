Body found behind CVS in Mass. town identified as missing woman, DA says

WAREHAM, Mass. — A body that was found along railroad tracks behind a CVS in a Massachusetts town on Friday has been identified as a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the body found in the Main Street area of Wareham as 41-year-old Amy Nadolny, a lifelong resident of Middleboro, who hadn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, Sept. 7.

Nadolny’s last known whereabouts before her death were at a Wareham restaurant, only a block away from where her body was found, according to authorities.

Discovery of woman’s body in Wareham sparks concern for missing Middleboro woman

The cause and manner of Nadolny’s death remain under investigation by the state medical examiner.

Previously, the DA’s office said Massachusetts State Police detectives were investigating the discovery of the body as an “unattended death.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Nadolny’s family for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

