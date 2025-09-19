Discovery of woman’s body in Wareham sparks concern for missing Middleboro woman

WAREHAM, Mass. — Police on Friday discovered a woman’s body along railroad tracks behind a Wareham CVS on Main Street.

The location is close to a restaurant where a missing Middleboro woman, Amy Nadolny, was last seen on September 7th.

The Plymouth County DA’s office issued a statement Friday saying Mass State Police are investigating an “unattended death” in Wareham.

On Friday, Mass State Police and Wareham Police emerged from a wooded area on Main Street carrying what appeared to be bags of evidence.

People here tell me the area is known as a place where the homeless camp, and people come to get high.

“It’s where the street people hang out, try to survive back there.

I see them a lot; they walk around. I feed them sometimes, help as much as I can,” said Jess Hanlon of Wareham.

Mass State Police assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s office, their crime scene analysis team, along with Wareham police first arrived shortly after 9AM

By 9:30, detectives arrived Gateway Motors, a local garage, to look at surveillance images

Gateway’s yard overlooks the entrance to the scene.

“We do have a camera out back, one of our garages, they did ask my boss if we have a camera,” said Mike Gollub. “It’s a little surreal. You don’t want to hear about anyone dead anywhere, especially behind your work.”

Officially, the DA’s office tells us this is an unattended death investigation of a female.

But there is much concern here in Wareham for the fate of Amy Nadolny.

She is a Middleboro woman last seen in Wareham on September 7th.

She was last seen alive at a local restaurant that’s only a block away from where this body was found today.

“It’s very scary, puts everyone on edge, wondering who it is, how and why,” Jess Hanlon said.

There is no official identification of the woman’s body.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of this woman’s death

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

