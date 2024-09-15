Body of East Weymouth man recovered from lake in New Hampshire

BRISTOL, NH — The body of a man from East Weymouth was recovered from a lake in New Hampshire Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police were notified of a missing paddleboarder in the water at Newfound Lake in Bristol shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded, helping find and remove the body of John Quinlan, 77, of East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday, state police officials say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2115.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group