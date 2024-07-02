Bob’s Stores holding going-out-of-business sale, closing all locations across New England

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Bob’s Stores is holding a going-out-of-business sale and closing nearly 20 stores across New England.

In total, GoDigital Media Group is closing 21 Bob’s locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring petition that was filed in June.

Despite making “swift and aggressive” changes to the company’s structure and operations, Bob’s Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations.

“We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob’s Stores. Bob’s has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives,” Dave Barton, President of Bob’s Stores, said in a statement. “We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers, and employees for all of their support over the years.”

The going-out-of-business sale is already underway with discounts of 30-70% off. Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through the close of business on July 14.

The locations that are being shuttered are as follows:

Amsonia, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut

Manchester, Connecticut

Middletown, Connecticut

Milford, Connecticut

Newington, Connecticut

Simsbury, Connecticut

Southington, Connecticut

Waterbury, Connecticut

Waterford, Connecticut

Attleboro, Massachusetts

Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Middleton, Massachusetts

Westborough, Massachusetts

Randolph, Massachusetts

Salem, New Hampshire

Cranston, Rhode Island

