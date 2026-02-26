Boat that broke free during winter storm crashes into pier on North Shore

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A 40-foot vessel broke off its mooring during this week’s winter storm, becoming trapped in ice before drifting into a pier on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

According to officials, the boat had been moored in Marblehead when it separated from its line. Ice in the harbor carried it toward the Stramski area, where it ultimately struck the Stramski Pier.

The boat’s owner has been in contact with authorities, and TowBoatUS has been designated as the salvager.

The plan is to attempt a recovery operation on Saturday, weather permitting.

Salvage crews will also assess Stramski Pier for any structural damage caused by the vessel.

Officials say the boat’s owner would be liable for any damage to the pier.

