Blizzard ‘26: Here are some tips on how to keep your pets safe

BOSTON — As a major blizzard sweeps across New England, many pet owners are facing whiteout conditions, strong winds, high snow drifts, dangerous wind chills, and icy sidewalks.

Seeing paw prints in the snow also reminds us that homeless animals may be stuck out in the blizzard with no place to go.

There are several steps you can take to keep your beloved pet safe during and after the storm, and also watch out for the safety of animals in your neighborhood, experts say.

Dogs in particular “will still need to go outside in this weather,” veterinarian Dr. Diana Watkins told Boston 25 on Monday afternoon.

“Make sure they’re in a windproof, waterproof coat, ideally with something that goes around the belly,” said Watkins, while holding her dog, Shadow. “You can kind of dig out a little area in your backyard to let them out to go to the bathroom.”

Dog in snow Snow comes down on a dog. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

“I would say with the winds really high, it’s really important to accompany them and put them on a leash just so that they don’t get afraid and run off,” Watkins said.

It is important to keep a close eye on your pet while outdoors, she added.

“I just wouldn’t let them into an area where they could run off, or be afraid of the strong winds,” Watkins said. “And you want to make sure that they have a safe, wind-proof place to go to the bathroom, you’ve dug it out a little bit to give them an area.”

Cat in snow (iWitness 7 Viewer)

“If it’s a dog that likes to run around and needs to exercise, you can dig out a little bit bigger area for them to run a bit and get some energy out before they come back inside,” she said.

Watkins also warned to keep an eye on how long your pet remains outdoors.

“The general rule of thumb is if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet,” she said.

“I would definitely bundle up your pet and just use their body language as a guide,” she said. “If they look like they want to go back in, I would definitely let them back in.”

Ideally, she said, “Bundle up and stay out with them, and I wouldn’t let them stay out for longer than 30 minutes.”

Snow cat

Like humans, animals can develop hypothermia if left outdoors for too long in severe winter weather. Watkins shared the signs that pet owners should keep an eye on.

“Hypothermia has different levels of its signs, and it starts with the trembling or shivering,” Watkins said. “When it gets really serious, and the pet gets really cold, they actually become quite lethargic. They get sleepy, and they’re cold to the touch.”

The Humane Society of the United States and the American Veterinary Medical Association shared the following tips for pet safety during winter storms:

Stay inside. Cats and dogs should be kept inside during severe winter weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and generally should be kept inside.

Cats and dogs should be kept inside during severe winter weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and generally should be kept inside. Make some noise: A warm vehicle engine can be an appealing heat source for outdoor and feral cats, but it can be deadly. Check underneath your car, bang on the hood, and honk the horn before starting the engine to encourage cats to abandon their roost under the hood.

A warm vehicle engine can be an appealing heat source for outdoor and feral cats, but it can be deadly. Check underneath your car, bang on the hood, and honk the horn before starting the engine to encourage cats to abandon their roost under the hood. Watch for antifreeze spills: Antifreeze is highly toxic but has a sweet taste that attracts pets. Clean spills immediately and store containers securely.

Antifreeze is highly toxic but has a sweet taste that attracts pets. Clean spills immediately and store containers securely. Protect paws from ice melt and salt: Chemical de-icers can irritate paw pads and be toxic if licked. Wipe paws after walks and consider pet-safe ice melt or booties.

Chemical de-icers can irritate paw pads and be toxic if licked. Wipe paws after walks and consider pet-safe ice melt or booties. Never let dogs chew on ice or sticks: Ice cubes and frozen chunks can crack or fracture teeth, and sticks can splinter, leading to painful mouth injuries or costly dental procedures. Instead, try a daily dental chew like Wellness WHIMZEES.

Ice cubes and frozen chunks can crack or fracture teeth, and sticks can splinter, leading to painful mouth injuries or costly dental procedures. Instead, try a daily dental chew like Wellness WHIMZEES. Limit exposure during extreme cold: Even thick-coated breeds are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. Shorten walks when temperatures or wind chills drop dangerously low.

Even thick-coated breeds are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. Shorten walks when temperatures or wind chills drop dangerously low. Provide non-frozen water and food : During severe weather, move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water and food.

: During severe weather, move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water and food. Provide warm, draft-free shelter: Outdoor pets need insulated housing with dry bedding and constant access to unfrozen water. The floor of the shelter should be off the ground (to minimize heat loss into the ground), and the bedding should be thick, dry, and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds. Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns.

Outdoor pets need insulated housing with dry bedding and constant access to unfrozen water. The floor of the shelter should be off the ground (to minimize heat loss into the ground), and the bedding should be thick, dry, and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds. Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns. Be prepared: Blizzards bring the risk of power outages. Prepare a disaster/emergency kit, and include your pet in your plans. Have enough food, water, and medicine (including any prescription medications as well as heartworm and flea/tick preventives) on hand to get through at least 5 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group