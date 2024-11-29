Black Friday lines don’t deter Wrentham shoppers: ‘It’s a tradition’

WRENTHAM, Mass. — It has been consistent long lines at the Wrentham outlets all day since before 6 a.m. with people trying to find the best Black Friday deals.

Even if they didn’t know what exactly was being offered, shoppers went to their favorite stores to see what they could find.

“We got up at 1:45, cause we live on the cape and we were in line by 3:30,” said Jillian Dittrich.

This mother daughter duo driving up to the Wrentham Village Outlets from Harwich to be the first in line for Lululemon.

“We do it every year. It’s a tradition.” Dittrich said.

And that’s what Black Friday is now for many, a tradition.

“It’s just better to beat the lines to get ahead of it and the deals are great,” said Audrey Swop.

The Wrentham Outlets boast always being up to 65 percent off shopping year-round, but even bigger sales on Black Fiday.

“People still love to touch, try, and buy and walk home with their gifts same day,” Ashley Feldhouse said.

The busy shopping day certainly seeing changes over the years.

“There was a time when Black Friday deals didn’t start until Black Friday,” said Carole Sinopoli.

But as the times change, certain traditions continue.

And it’s never too late to start that new tradition, but be aware that shopping can also come with traffic, so patience is key.

