Billerica Police Department arrest and charge two individuals with stealing IPhone packages

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police Department has arrested and charged two men in connection with stolen iPhone packages from the porch of a Billerica home.

Police were monitoring FedEx deliveries on Wednesday due to a string of similar thefts in the region when they noticed an individual take one of the iPhone packages and get into a vehicle. The individual discarded the package and fled the scene.

The police radioed dispatch with the vehicle’s description and license plate number, resulting in the two men being arrested by Burlington Police shortly after.

The two men, Daneuri Diaz Romero, 24, and Yonaykin Gurrero Peguero, 25, are both from Boston and were arrested and taken into custody.

Romero is being charged with larceny over $1200, while Peguero is being charged with Larceny Over $1,200, failure to stop for police, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, and speeding.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at the Lowell District Court.

These are just allegations as suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

