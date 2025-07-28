‘The biggest music weekend’: Darius Rucker, John Fogerty to celebrate Quincy’s 400th anniversary

QUINCY, Mass. — Two musical greats will come to Quincy to celebrate the city’s 400th anniversary this weekend.

Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish fame and John Fogerty, a member of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will headline two shows at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Hancock Street on Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.

“It is set to be the biggest music weekend in Quincy’s 400-year history as thousands will fill Veterans Memorial Stadium to see two musical icons celebrate the city’s rich history, diversity, culture, people and ideas that have shaped America,” organizers said in a statement on Monday.

On Saturday, Rucker, who was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, will perform to a sold-out crowd.

On Sunday, Fogerty, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, will perform along with special guest Hearty Har.

Tickets are still available for the Fogerty show. For tickets, visit this website.

Parking is extremely limited so attendees are encouraged to use the MBTA, ride-share, or one of the parking areas and garages a short walk away from the stadium.

The concerts are among a series of special events throughout the year celebrating 400 years of Quincy’s history.

Celebrations also include large-scale family events, historic programming, and a lecture series featuring bestselling authors, among other activities.

A full list of programs is available at Quincy400.com.

