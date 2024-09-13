The Big E is back: Everything you need to know about the fair, food and fun

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass — The Big E is back for the 2024 season.

The fan-favorite fair in West Springfield brings together all six New England states for two weeks of fun, food, and music!

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s state fair:

What is the cost of admission?

The Big E offers a full season pass that you could purchase, which costs $70 for adults, and $35 for children ages 6-12 costs. If you purchase tickets at the gate, it costs $20 for adults, $12 for children 6-12, and children under 5 get in for free. To purchase tickets online, visit the link here.

How much do carnival rides cost?

When it comes to carnival rides, you have two options. You can either purchase a Midway Magic pass that allows for unlimited rides for $35, or you can purchase a specific number of ride tickets

Here’s how much it costs to purchase ride tickets.

1 Ticket – $.50

20 Tickets – $10

45 Tickets – $20

65 Tickets – $30

140 Tickets – $60

240 Tickets – $98

What time do the gates and buildings open?

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

FOOD!

Nothing compares to food at the fair and the Big E has over 75 new food items to excite and please visitors palates.

These new restaurants will be making their Big E debut:

The Deviled Egg, East Road – Specialty Deviled Eggs deep fried or regular, including Loaded Baked Potato Eggs, Taco Deviled Eggs, Pulled Pork Deviled Eggs, Dill Pickle Deviled Eggs and Breakfast Deviled Eggs.

Dragons Breath, Young Building – Nitro Ice Cream Swirls, Dragon Breath Puffs, and a variety of delectable sauces and toppings.

Pickle Fries, East Road – Pickle Fries, Pickle Fries with Cheese n’ Gravy, Vegetarian Corndog and Corn Ribs.

Macho Taco, Commonwealth Avenue – Birria Vampiros, two birria tacos served with a side of dipping broth; Empanada Tacos, two empanadas cut open and filled with lettuce, pico, homemade lime aioli; Birria Raman, ramen noodles made with birria broth and birria meat; Mexican inspired Arepas; Horchata Agua Fresca, Mexican cinnamon and rice drink; and Watermelon Agua Fresca, fresh watermelon juice.

The Mick Express, Young Building – Grab-n-Go, Pizza, Daily Specials, Pasta Dishes, Local Coffee and Muffin Tops.

W.A.V.E. Mocktail Cart, The Front Porch – Kiwi Seltzer, P.O.G Juice, Virgin Mojito, 0.0% Spicy Margarita and Shirley Temple.

Dole Whip, West Road – Pineapple, Lemon, Strawberry, and Mango Flavors for the classic, whipped, frozen treat.

NOLA Cajun Kitchen and Raw Bar, New England Avenue – New Orleans-inspired menu, including Maryland Cajun Crab Cakes, Fried Crawfish Tails, Jamaican Jerk Chicken served with Dirty Rice, Jambalaya, Beignets, Bread Pudding, and more.

Dribbles, Better Living Center – New England Coffee and fresh mini donuts made on site with four different Dribble sauces: Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Jam, Chocolate Sauce, and Cinnamon Sugar.

The Nook, Better Living Center – Sweet and savory crepes with flavors like strawberry, banana, and Nutella, plus ham and cheese, and spinach and cheese.

The Emporium, Better Living Center – Home of the reimagined Craz-E Burger, made with an Angus beef “smash burger” topped with cheese, bacon, and onion rings and placed between two full, fresh glazed donuts. Plus, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, hot dogs, crispy chicken wraps, and more.

The Cantina, Better Living Center – Specialty cocktails including margaritas served with cotton candy on top, sangrias, and beer on draft.

The Wine Loft, Better Living Center – An intimate experience with a wide variety of wine offerings, and flights, paired with charcuterie platters. In partnership with Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

For more details on the food at The Big E, visit the link here.

How much does parking cost?

On-site parking is available for $10 (cash only) in Lot 9. Motorcycles can park in Lot 9 for $5 (cash only).

The Big E also has dozens of events each day that change daily. To see the full view of events and performers, visit the link here.

For a map of the fairgrounds, visit the link here.

