Bicyclist flown to hospital following serious car crash in Weston

WESTON, Mass — A bicyclist had to be flown to the hospital after a collision with a car in Weston Sunday.

The 58-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a mid-sized sedan in the area of Boston Post Road and Fiske Lane shortly before 4:00 a.m.

The woman was treated on scene by Weston EMTs and paramedics before being transported to the landing zone at the Field School.

Boston MedFlight then transported the woman to a Boston trauma center.

The Weston Fire Department says police are investigating.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Weston Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

