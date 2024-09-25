Beverly Man arrested for breaking and entering into Wareham motor vehicles

Wareham, Massachusetts — WAREHAM - Last night, September, 24, Patrol Division officers of Wareham Police arrested a Beverly man after multiple breaking and entering’s (B&E) in the area.

The Patrol Division had been investigating a string of several B&E within the Onset section of Wareham. Officers were able to acquire surveillance footage of the suspect and Detectives were assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division to locate and identify the suspect.

Detectives located the suspect in the Onset Center, identified him, and apprehended 36-year-old Kristopher Foley of Beverly, Massachusetts. Foley was in possession of and multiple stolen items that were linked from previous B&E’s.

Foley had 2 previous outstanding arrest warrants out of Lynn District court for similar offenses, including,

trespassing

B&E to a motor vehicle nighttime

receiving stolen property under $1200

Foley was arraigned at Wareham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

