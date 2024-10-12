Beverly Fire Department sets up relief drive for North Carolina hurricane victims

BEVERLY — Donations came pouring in as the Beverly Fire Department organized a relief fund this week for those who were affected by Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, October 9, Beverly Fire announced that they would be accepting donations until Friday evening at their department’s headquarters. They plan on filling up multiple trucks to send supplies.

Since then, the fire department has been overflowing with donations, as people have been coming to and from to drop off as many supplies and goods as they can. The Beverly Fire Department has been tweeting their shock at how many have donated.

We're gonna need a bigger truck! And we'll get one. You're all stepping up in a huge way today and we're collecting supplies through tomorrow. Thank you all for your generosity! pic.twitter.com/ejCV6OUp5I — Beverly Fire Dept (@BeverlyFire) October 10, 2024

All of the resources and donations will be delivered by Firefighters who volunteered to make the trek to North Carolina to all of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

