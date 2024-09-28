Beth Israel Lahey Health announces layoffs

BOSTON — Beth Israel Lahey Health announced Friday the healthcare company is making layoffs.

A spokesperson for Beth Israel told Boston 25 News the layoffs are occurring in the face of “significant cost increase, a limited reimbursement environment and changing patient care trends.”

“Despite these challenges, BILH remains committed to our mission of delivering high-quality care in the communities we serve,” a Beth Israel spokesperson. “At the local level, hospital leaders have identified opportunities to restructure staff roles, including eliminating some positions, to best meet local healthcare needs in a sustainable way. We continue to prioritize patient care and make investments that deliver on our commitment to community health.”

The spokesperson declined to state which facilities would be subject to the cuts or the positions that would be cut.

Beth Israel Lahey Health oversees 14 hospitals across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital in Boston and Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. According to its website, it has a workforce of 39,000 employees.

Beth Israel Lahey reported a $110 million operating loss for a 9-month period ending in June 2024, according to their most recent quarterly financial report.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts Nurse’s Association for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

