Berkley man arrested by Freetown police following multi-town pursuit

FREETOWN, Mass. — A Berkley man was arrested by Freetown Police after a multi-town vehicle pursuit on Saturday night.

The pursuit started at approximately 8:45 PM on November 15, when Freetown officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Chace Road. The driver fled at high speed, leading officers through several streets before crossing into Berkley.

Chief Rose commended the coordinated efforts that led to the safe conclusion of the incident, stating, “This incident is an example of excellent teamwork among officers and dispatchers from both communities.”

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old William A. Silvia of Berkley, was apprehended after his vehicle struck a tire-deflation device deployed by Berkley Police.

The pursuit concluded at Berkley Community School, where Silvia was taken into custody without further incident.

Silvia was found to have two outstanding warrants issued out of Taunton District Court. He faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, and speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

