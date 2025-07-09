Beloved zebra at RI zoo dies in ‘tragic accident’ during weekend storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Zoo officials are mourning the loss of a beloved zebra who died in a bizarre incident during Saturday’s storm.

Samantha, a Plains zebra at the Roger Williams Zoo, panicked during a thunderstorm and suffered a fatal injury after colliding with a fence in her holding area, according to officials.

"This was truly a tragic accident, and our Zoo family is heartbroken by this sudden and unexpected loss," the zoo wrote in a social media post.

Staff performed a necropsy on the animal, which confirmed she passed instantaneously.

The 24-year-old Samantha was a beloved member of her herd and had a strong bond with her companion, Tundra, according to zoo officials.

The animal care and veterinary teams will be monitoring both Tundra and Zipper, the zoo’s remaining zebras, as they adjust to the loss.

Staffers say Samantha was known for her sweet year shy personality, and arrived at the Roger Williams Zoo in 2003.

