Beloved New Bedford elephant enters hospice care

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A beloved well-known elephant in New Bedford has entered hospice care.

The Buttonwood Park Zoo said that Ruth, who has called the zoo home since 1986 made the decision to focus on end-of-life care based on her age-related health issues and discussions with outside elephant veterinarians and large animal specialists.

“Hospice care for an elephant has some similarities to the specialized care humans receive with a life-limiting illness,” said Shara Rapoza, Buttonwood Park Zoo’s Assistant Director and Elephant Manager. “Veterinary and elephant staff are working together, focusing on Ruth’s care, comfort, and quality of life.”

Ruth is 66 years old and one of the oldest elephants in professional care. The median life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47.

Ruth arrived at BPZOO in 1986 already diagnosed with skeletal conformational abnormalities, resulting in an uneven distribution of pressure on parts of her feet and joints while walking and standing.

“Ruth is a true icon in New Bedford,” said Gary Lunsford, Director of Zoological Services. “From the moment I arrived here over two years ago, I could see how special she is to our community and to our staff members. Her long life is a testament to the care she has been receiving for the past 38 years and the love and dedication the staff will continue to provide.”

