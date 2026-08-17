Bellingham police searching for suspect after reported home invasion, assault

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A police investigation is underway in Bellingham after authorities say a man climbed through a bedroom window and assaulted a person inside a home early Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Archer Street, a typically quiet residential neighborhood, leaving nearby residents shaken.

According to Bellingham police, the suspect entered the home through a window before assaulting someone inside. Investigators have not released details about the victim or the nature of the assault.

Police describe the suspect as a thin Black man about 6 feet tall who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Neighbors concerned as suspect remains at large

Residents in the area say the incident has heightened safety concerns and prompted many neighbors to double-check that their doors and windows are locked.

“It’s craziness everywhere, and I just can’t believe it’s on this street,” neighbor Pat Judge told Boston 25 News. “This street is so quiet... I’m just amazed. Why do people do these things? It’s just unreasonable.”

Police had not located the suspect as of Monday morning, leaving some residents uneasy as the investigation continues.

Police seeking surveillance video

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the Archer Street area to review home security camera footage for any suspicious activity around the time of the incident.

Investigators hope surveillance video could help identify the suspect and determine where he came from and where he went after the reported assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bellingham police.

The investigation remains active.

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