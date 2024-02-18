Bellingham police searching for armed robbery suspect out of Rhode Island

Bellingham police are searching for an armed robbery suspect out of Rhode Island.

Agapito Davila, 41 of Woonsocket, RI is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last week on February 10.

Davila is considered armed and dangerous, Bellingham police say. He is known to frequent Woonsocket, RI, and Lowell, Mass, and may be operating a black Honda Civic sedan with no front license plate.

If you believe you have seen him, do not approach him and contact police immediately.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any sightings right away,” police said. “Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community. Thank you for your continued support and assistance.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

