Bellingham officer praised for quick actions after noticing fire on patrol

At around 2:58 a.m. on Saturday, Officer Thamiris Ribeiro was patrolling in the area when she observed fire conditions on the second floor of a residence on Patrick Street. — A Bellingham officer is being praised for her quick actions after she noticed a fire while patrolling the area overnight.

At around 2:58 a.m. on Saturday, Officer Thamiris Ribeiro was patrolling in the area when she observed fire conditions on the second floor of a residence on Patrick Street.

Officer Ribeiro promptly requested the response of the Bellingham Fire Department and took immediate action to alert and assist the sole resident, who was not aware that the home was on fire.

The resident was safely evacuated, and the fire department was able to control the blaze within 45 minutes.

The residence sustained significant damage, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced resident.

Officer Ribeiro graduated from the police academy in July of 2024 and has already proven to be a valuable asset, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group