Bellingham man arrested on fentanyl, cocaine and ammunition charges, police say

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A Bellingham man is facing drug and ammunition charges after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Friday, police said.

Sevan Toutounjian, 48, was arrested on charges of possession to distribute Class A, fentanyl; possession to distribute Class B, cocaine; possession of a Class E substance, and possession of ammunition without a license, police said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

At approximately 6 a.m. Friday, Bellingham Police, in cooperation with the Blackstone Valley Drug Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Section, the Drug Enforcement Administration Worcester HIDTA Task Force, and the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Bellingham.

The search warrant was issued following an investigation into illegal drug distribution, police said.

“An amount of what is believed to be illegal narcotics and an undetermined amount of US currency was seized as evidence,” police said.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

