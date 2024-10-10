‘A beautiful day ‘ Boston Fire Department renaming its Training Academy in honor of longtime member

Boston — The Boston Fire Department, alongside Mayor Wu, rededicated and renamed its Training Academy Wednesday afternoon after late-longtime member Captain Leo T. Sullivan.

Sullivan served under the Boston Fire Department for 38 years, alongside being a member and president of the Boston Fire Department “Liars Club”.

Sullivan passed away earlier this year on May 30, 2024. He was 90 years old.

“A beautiful day on Moon Island,” The Boston Fire Department wrote on X, “as ⁦@MayorWu, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke joined family the “Liars Club” & friends for the Rededication and Renaming of the Boston Fire Department Training Facility, in Honor of Captain Leo T. Sullivan.”

