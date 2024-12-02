‘Be vigilant’: Blackmail scam targets New Hampshire residents, AG says

CONCORD, Mass. — A blackmail scam is targeting New Hampshire residents, with scammers threatening to send “embarrassing information” to the victim’s contacts unless they pay them, the attorney general warned Monday.

Several residents have reported receiving similar emails sent by unfamiliar people, said Attorney General John Formella, whose office is investigating the reports.

The emails, all worded in the same manner, contained the resident’s name in the subject line, and their name and home and address in the body of the email.

Attached to each email was a threatening letter with the resident’s name, telephone number, home address, and a picture of the victim’s home.

In the letter, scammers claim that a virus was placed on the resident’s electronic device, allowing the sender to track their browsing history, e-mails, and social media accounts.

The letter warns that the sender has “extracted embarrassing information about the recipient” which will be send to the resident’s email and/or telephone contacts, unless they pay a “privacy fee” using cryptocurrency, Formella said.

The letter lists the amount of the “privacy fee” and cryptocurrency account information for deposit.

This is known as a “blackmail scam,” Formella said.

“Residents should understand that the senders of these e-mails have not actually been to the recipient’s home. They have obtained personal identifying information from publicly available sources and included photos of the recipient’s home obtained online in the letter,” Formella said.

Also, “the sender has not gained access to the recipient’s electronic device,” Formella said. “Instead, the sender threatens the recipient to create a sense of fear and urgency so that the recipient will pay money.”

Formella urged New Hampshire residents “to be vigilant.” He advised residents to not reply to or open any attachments in electronic messages from senders with whom you are unfamiliar.

If you open one of these letters attached to an e-mail, Formella said:

Do not panic;

Do not send money, including cryptocurrency, in response to the letter;

Contact your local police department, especially if you have lost money; and

If you have concerns that your computer or another device have been compromised, contact a reputable computer company who can inspect your device.

Report any scams to the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or e-mail at Doj-CPB@doj.nh.gov.

For more information, visit the Attorney General’s Office website.

Anyone who knows that a vulnerable adult has been scammed or financially exploited should also contact the New Hampshire Bureau of Adult and Aging Services at 1-800-949-0470.

