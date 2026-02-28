Barnstable police cruiser involved in serious accident, authorities say

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Barnstable police cruiser was involved in a serious accident late last night, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. there was a motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of Falmouth Road on Route 28 and Bearses Way in Hyannis.

Barnstable police say one of the vehicles involved was a cruiser.

Hyannis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and reported two patient refusals.

Three were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Cape Cod Hospital was briefly placed on a trauma alert as a result of the accident.

The accident is under is investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

