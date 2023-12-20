Two people hospitalized after bus barrels into Hyannis building, police say

HYANNIS, Mass. — A bus driver and a passenger were hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into several utility poles and then into a building on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Route 28 in Hyannis near the Cape Cod Mall around 10:04 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus traveling east had crashed into a building, according to Barnstable Police.

The driver and a passenger were both transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the bus driver suffered a medical event, causing the vehicle to veer off the road, taking down two poles, and eventually slamming into a home improvement store. Part of Route 28 had to be shut down while emergency crews surveyed the damage.

A parked car in the lot was also damaged during the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

