Man claiming to be trapped in Sagamore marsh for 2 days rescued by firefighters

BOURNE, Mass. — A man was hospitalized on Monday after being stuck in a muddy marsh for what he says was about two days.

The incident happened on Sagamore Beach off Vineyard Circle.

A neighbor who lives in the quiet cul-de-sac that’s surrounded by a salty marsh and thick brush heard moaning and pleas for help coming from behind her home.

She called 911 and rescuers found a man stuck in the mud about 12 feet behind the property.

He told them he had been here for about two days.

Video shows that man being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The man told first responders that his feet hurt but didn’t give an immediate explanation about how he ended up in the fairly remote area.

A next-door neighbor who watched the rescue is still puzzled about how the man got trapped in the mud.

“He was moaning saying, ‘Help me. help me,’ so she called the rescuers,” Roseanna Nikolaidis said. “It took about 20 minutes, he was more in the bushes. They had to wedge him out. They kept shaking and moving everything was moving around there and they did a great job.”

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

