Four hospitalized, one dog dead after multi-car crash in Bourne, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — Several people were injured and a large dog died Tuesday afternoon following a car crash in Bourne.

Officers responding to Scenic Highway near Edgehill Road around 12:43 p.m. for a report of a multi-car collision with injury found three vehicles damaged on the side of the road, according to police.

There were two people inside each car, and authorities say four people were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The two other occupants refused transport.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the collision contained a large dog, which succumbed to its injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates one of the cars took an improper left hand turn while leaving a rest area and crashed into a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to police. Both cars ended up in the westbound lane, colliding with a third vehicle.

Traffic was stalled while crews cleaned the wreck.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bourne Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

